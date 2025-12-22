Millions Face Acute Hunger as War Fuels Famine in Sudan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that nearly 33 million people in Sudan require food and other humanitarian assistance.

Last week, the WFP announced that it would begin cutting food rations for Sudanese people suffering from famine due to a lack of funding.

On Friday, the agency stated that starting next month, food rations will be reduced to the “absolute minimum for survival”: 70% for those already in famine conditions and 50% for those at risk. It added that nearly $700 million is needed over the next six months to sustain operations.

Aid groups have repeatedly warned that famine will worsen as the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues, since fighting broke out in April 2023, accompanied by atrocities, insecurity, and the collapse of services and markets.

Last month, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed famine for the second time in less than a year, reporting that about 21.2 million people – nearly half of Sudan’s population – are facing severe food insecurity.

According to the latest IPC analysis, famine has been detected in El Fasher and Kadugli, with warnings of imminent danger in 20 other locations.

The United Nations estimates that up to 100,000 people remain trapped in El Fasher. With aid agencies unable to secure safe access, food supplies have been largely cut off, except for occasional deliveries by local groups.

