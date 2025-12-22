Al-Abbas Shrine opens registration for performing Ziyarat to Imam al-Hussain on behalf of others on Rajab month

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Media Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the opening of registration for performing the Ziyarat to Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) on behalf of others starting from the first of the month of Rajab.

The activities of the visit to Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) are carried out by the Information Technology and Networks Division of the department in cooperation with the Division of the Noble Servants at the holy shrine.

Registration for those wishing to perform the Ziyarat is through the Ziyarat by proxy page emanating from the Al-Kafeel Global Network via the following link:

https://alkafeel.net/zyara/



