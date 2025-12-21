Manchester Jalalia Jaame Mosque to Undergo Modern Redesign with Sustainable Features

AhlulBayt News Agency: The planned expansion of the Jalalia Jaame Mosque in central Rochdale has been approved. The mosque will remodel and enlarge its building as part of a “legacy project” for the community. Since its establishment in the 1970s, the Trafalgar Street site has grown in popularity, and the mosque now seeks to adapt to the area’s evolving needs.

The current dome and minaret will be removed and replaced with a modern design and a new minaret, according to details shared at the planning committee meeting on December 18.

The proposals include a first‑floor extension, installation of a lift and two stairways, improved communal facilities, and a small expansion of the main prayer hall.

Councillor Iftikhar Ahmed, speaking in support of the project at Number One Riverside, said: “This will deliver clear and substantial benefits. It will create a modern facility that meets the community’s evolving needs and will support education for children and young people.”

Coun Ahmed further explained that the plan would provide improved facilities for women, noting that the current site lacks separate changing areas.

Council planning officers had described the scheme as “overdevelopment” and recommended rejection, arguing the new mosque would dominate the surrounding residential area. However, the planning committee concluded that the issues raised already exist and would not further affect local residents.

Mosque representatives highlighted that the new design would incorporate sustainable features such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and enhanced thermal insulation.

Committee member Coun Sameena Zaheer added: “This will create opportunities for those who were previously excluded, such as children and women.”

Coun Phil Burke requested conditions before approval, including obscuring views from windows and investigating traffic impact near the site entrance, which could result in a Traffic Regulation Order and double yellow lines on Nile Street.

After agreeing to these additional conditions, the committee overruled the officers’ recommendation of refusal, affirming that the project would benefit the community.

/129