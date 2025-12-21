Senior Ansarullah Official Slams Islah Figure: Saudi Crimes Cannot Be Justified as “Command of God”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed al‑Farah, a senior leader of the Ansarullah movement in Sanaa, launched a fierce attack on Abdullah Sa‘tar, a prominent figure in Yemen’s Islah Party, the Muslim Brotherhood’s branch in the country, over controversial remarks in which Sa‘tar claimed that Saudi crimes against the Yemeni people were carried out “by the command of God.”

Al‑Farah, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, condemned the statement as a crude attempt to justify aggression and conceal crimes.

He wrote on X: “Saudi Arabia has wronged Yemen with unprecedented injustice, waged a major war that drained its coffers, forced it to sell part of Aramco, and damaged its reputation regionally and internationally. In the end, the mountain labors and brings forth a mouse, and the outcome of its harvest was the victory of Sa‘tar.”

Al‑Farah added sarcastically that it is unreasonable for any rational person to believe that all this aggression and all these crimes were committed “for the sake of Sa‘tar,” describing such justification as political and moral decay for anyone who legitimizes the shedding of Yemeni blood under any pretext.

