Sunni Scholar Says Sydney Shooting Used as Pretext to Pressure Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Molla Sabah Yari, the Friday Imam of Shervineh in Iran, stated that Western governments and adversaries of the Islamic Republic exploit every opportunity to level accusations against the country.

The Sunni scholar explained that a recent shooting targeting Jewish individuals in Sydney, Australia, was immediately used by Western nations as a pretext to accuse Iran of involvement—showing their willingness to employ any tactic to marginalize Iran and apply political pressure.

The Friday Prayer Leader of Shervineh emphasized that no evidence has been presented to prove Iran’s involvement in the incident, and all such claims are baseless.

Yari stressed that in such circumstances, Iran’s diplomatic apparatus must act with vigilance and sophistication to prevent adversaries from exploiting unclear events to harm the Islamic Republic.

He noted that Zionists and Americans, unable to confront Iran militarily, use incidents like the Sydney shooting as excuses to make accusations against the country.

The Friday Imam further stated that hostile Western media, backed by global Zionism and the United States, persistently attempt to portray a distorted and inhumane image of Iran, which he described as a clear manifestation of state terrorism directed against the Islamic Republic.

