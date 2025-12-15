Palestinian Prisoner Martyred in Israeli Custody Amid Administrative Detention

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, together with the Palestinian Prisoner Society, announced on Sunday the martyrdom of prisoner Sakhr Ahmad Khalil Zaoul, 26, from the town of Husan in Bethlehem Governorate, inside Israeli occupation prisons.

The Commission explained that the notification of his death was received through the General Authority of Civil Affairs, while the occupation authorities provided no details regarding the circumstances or causes of his death, continuing their policy of secrecy surrounding Palestinian prisoners.

It added that the martyred prisoner had been held under administrative detention since June 11, 2025, and was confined in Ofer Prison.

Zaoul’s death comes amid growing warnings from Palestinian human rights organizations about the dire health and humanitarian conditions faced by prisoners in Israeli jails, particularly due to deliberate medical neglect, ongoing abuse, and denial of basic rights—conditions that have led to the martyrdom of several detainees in recent months.

Prisoner institutions urged the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate action to investigate Israeli crimes against prisoners, hold perpetrators accountable, and provide international protection for Palestinian detainees.

