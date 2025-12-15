Palestinian Youth Martyred by Israeli Fire in al-Khalil

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian youth was martyred on Sunday after Israeli forces opened fire on him in al-Khalil City, located in the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, 23-year-old Mohamed al-Sharouf was shot and martyred at the northern entrance of al-Khalil, with no clear reason provided.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces shot the young man in the head, leaving him to bleed to death at the scene. They added that soldiers later took his body away and prevented ambulance crews from reaching him.

Following the incident, the Israeli occupation army closed all entrances leading into al-Khalil City.

Later, the Israeli army attempted to justify the killing by claiming that the young man had tried to carry out a stabbing attack against its soldiers at the northern entrance of al-Khalil.

