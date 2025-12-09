Al-Azhar launches “Wa Rattil Al-Quran” campaign to teach recitation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Azhar Islamic Center in Egypt has announced the launch of the “Wa Rattil Al-Quran (Recite the Quran)” campaign, aimed at teaching the Quran and its recitation.

The campaign features a series of step-by-step instructional videos on Tajweed rules and recitation, designed to spread Quranic sciences and educate Egyptian citizens about the Holy Quran, according to Newsroom.

These videos present the Quran in a simple and accessible way for all family members, teaching the meanings and attributes of letters and guiding learners to recite verses correctly and without mistakes.

Al-Azhar Deputy Mohammad ad-Duwini stated, “We hope this campaign will benefit the boys and girls of Al-Azhar and all seekers of knowledge, making it easier for them to learn the Book of God and reflect on its meanings.”

In a Facebook post, he added, “This campaign was launched under the guidance of Al-Azhar Chief Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, with the goal of facilitating Quran learning and raising a Quranic generation.”

Al-Azhar has already undertaken various initiatives in Quran teaching and Tajweed, including the ‘Electronic Quran Reader’ application, supported by Sheikh al-Tayeb and supervised by ad-Duwini.

This application was introduced as part of Al-Azhar’s efforts to utilize modern technologies in serving the Quran, providing an effective educational tool that supports Quran teaching both inside and outside Al-Azhar institutions by ensuring correct and clear recitation.

