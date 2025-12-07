Director of Imam Mahdi Center in US meets Islamic Centers in Boston (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Sayyed Mohammad Baqir Kashmiri, Director of the Imam Mahdi Center in the United States, visited Boston where he met with the local Shia community, youth groups, and Islamic centers.

During these sessions, he provided religious guidance, listened to the concerns and issues raised by community members, and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between religious leaders and the community.

Youth, teenagers, and members of Boston’s Islamic centers welcomed his presence, expressing hope that such interactions would enhance cohesion and encourage positive activities within the city’s Shia community.