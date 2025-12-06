Unity, Rapprochement Among Muslims Prevent Penetration of Islam’s Enemies - Sunni Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jami Ahmadi, a member of the Planning Council of Sunni Religious Schools, described division and discord as factors weakening unity.

He said: “One of the challenges facing the Islamic world today is the presence of rulers and leaders who do not believe in unity and rapprochement, and who see power and dignity in submission to global powers. In reality, the strength and honor of the Islamic Ummah lie in unity and cohesion.”

He added that while the body of Islamic nations remains united, some rulers obstruct this cohesion, manipulated by enemies to damage solidarity.



The Sunni cleric emphasized: “At present, the only country with unified leadership that can serve as a model for the Islamic world is the Islamic Republic of Iran. No similar example exists among other Muslim countries.”

He further noted that Almighty God calls the Islamic Ummah—and humanity as a whole—to unity and solidarity.



In conclusion, Jami Ahmadi reiterated: “As long as the Islamic world does not rely on unity and cohesion, particularly as a single Ummah, enemies will infiltrate and cause harm. Unity and rapprochement not only empower the Islamic Ummah but also prevent penetration by foreign and non Muslim enemies.”