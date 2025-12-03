Iraqi President stresses stronger ties with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraqi president Abdul Latif Rashid has stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad-Kazem Al Sadegh.

According to Mehr, the Iraqi president held talks with the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad on Tuesday, where the two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation and enhance coordination on issues of mutual interest.

President Rashid underlined the necessity of continued consultation and close coordination between Baghdad and Tehran in political, economic, and regional affairs.

For his part, Ambassador Al Sadegh reiterated Iran’s readiness to deepen bilateral ties and broaden cooperation with Iraq in various fields, emphasizing that such cooperation serves the shared interests of the two neighboring nations.

..................

End/ 257