Netanyahu’s pardon request sparks outrage and protests

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a presidential pardon in his corruption cases has triggered widespread public outrage and strong political criticism.

Protesters gathered outside the residence of President Isaac Herzog, condemning the move as an attack on the rule of law. They held signs under a pile of bananas labeled “Pardon,” mocking the maneuver as turning the entity into a “Banana Republic.”

At age 76, Netanyahu formally submitted a petition to Herzog seeking clemency to avoid possible imprisonment if convicted.

For years, Netanyahu had resisted seeking a pardon, since Israeli law generally requires an admission of guilt. Reports suggest his current plea avoids any explicit confession.

In a video statement, Netanyahu argued that “security realities, political circumstances, and national interests” compelled him to act.

He claimed the ongoing trial “tears society apart” and worsens internal divisions.

Opposition leaders demanded Herzog reject the request unless Netanyahu admits guilt and permanently leaves politics.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said clemency should only be granted if Netanyahu “acknowledges wrongdoing, expresses remorse, and exits political life immediately.”

Yair Golan, head of the Democratic Party, added: “Only the guilty seek pardons. After eight years of proceedings, Netanyahu now asks for clemency.”

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated he would only support ending Netanyahu’s trial if it required his permanent withdrawal from public office.

National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz delivered the harshest criticism, accusing Netanyahu of using the pardon bid to distract from the controversial draft-exemption bill.

“He acts like an arsonist who starts a fire and then demands payment to put it out,” Gantz said. “Stop fueling division, call elections, and only then pursue a plea deal or pardon.”

Herzog’s office responded that the president would remain impartial and not be influenced by political pressure.

The decision now rests with Herzog, who must determine whether Netanyahu can avoid accountability for the charges against him.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, faces multiple corruption trials and ICC charges over Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed and injured tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children.

