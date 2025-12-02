Sunni Imam warns against trusting West and U.S. regimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Friday Imam of Salas Babajani County, Mamusta Mullah Ahmad Sheikhi, stated that a quick review of global developments shows that Americans, Western powers, and particularly Zionists never desire peace for the Islamic world or other regions.

He stressed that the U.S. presence in the Caribbean, under the pretext of fighting drug cartels, has expanded into a large military deployment near Venezuela’s borders. He argued this presence will inevitably lead to aggression, proving that U.S. promises are insincere and deceptive.

The cleric recalled that during Iran-U.S. negotiations, Zionists attacked Iran with what he described as a “green light” from the White House, especially from President Trump.

Sheikhi warned that trusting Western countries, Americans, or Zionists is pure naivety. He said nations aligned with the West now face severe political and military crises, unable to defend themselves after being disarmed through various means. He pointed to Arab and Islamic states as examples of this vulnerability.

He concluded that any country dependent on the West and the United States has no future, predicting its fate will mirror that of Iraq, Afghanistan, or Ukraine—nations that, in his words, have lost their strength and sovereignty.

