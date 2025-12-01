Yemeni Governor calls for revolution against “Saudi, Emirati occupiers”

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, Ahmed Jareeb, the governor of Lahj appointed by the Sanaa government, urged the people of what he described as “the occupied governorates” — areas under Saudi-led coalition control — to prepare for a second independence revolution against “the American, Saudi, and Emirati occupiers.”

In a statement to the official Saba News Agency on November 30, marking the anniversary of the expulsion of the British occupiers from southern Yemen in 1967, Jareeb said that the “subjugation and submission” of those governorates to foreign powers represents a “great betrayal” of the sacrifices made by the nation’s martyrs.

He further stressed that the Yemeni armed forces “will stand alongside the free people of those governorates in the struggle for independence from foreign colonialism in the coming period.”

