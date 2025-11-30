19th International Resistance Film Festival set for May 2026 in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 19th International Resistance Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 17 to 23, 2026, in Tehran and other provinces across Iran.

The event will be organized by the Revolutionary and Sacred Defense Association under the supervision of Jalal Ghaffari Ghadir.

The closing ceremony to honor and recognize the winners will be held on May 24, 2026, coinciding with the Day of Resistance, Sacrifice, and Victory.

The Permanent Secretariat of the festival has issued the official call for entries for the 19th edition.

The announcement was released in two categories—main and side sections—and made available to interested participants.

The main section will include feature films, short films, documentaries, animations, screenplays, and the Humanities and Resistance Cinema Criticism and Research category. The side section will feature artificial intelligence projects and promotional data‑x‑items and materials.

Participants can submit their works to the Permanent Secretariat by filling out the registration form between November 29, 2025, and February 19, 2026 (for documentaries, short films, animations, screenplays, AI projects, promotional materials, research, criticism, theses, and books), and until March 11, 2026 (for feature films).

Submissions will only be accepted through the festival’s official website at www.resistanceiff.com, with the secretariat operating fully online to receive works from filmmakers, artists, and activists in the field of resistance cinema.

/129