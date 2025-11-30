  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Hamas: Israeli killing of two Gaza kids proves genocide is still ongoing

30 November 2025 - 07:56
News ID: 1755693
Source: Palestine Info
Hamas: Israeli killing of two Gaza kids proves genocide is still ongoing

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem reported that Israeli forces killed two children in Gaza during ongoing land, sea, and air assaults. He condemned the attacks as proof the genocidal war continues and urged ceasefire mediators to intervene. The two brothers were killed in Khan Yunis amid repeated violations of the ceasefire. Would you like me to also prepare headline variations in Persian and Arabic for multilingual editorial impact, as I’ve done in earlier tasks?

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem stated that the Israeli occupation army continued its assaults on the Gaza Strip today, killing two children and launching heavy attacks by land, sea, and air.

Qasem emphasized in a Saturday statement that “the criminal occupation’s deliberate killing of two children this morning once again proves that the genocidal war against Gaza’s people is ongoing, with gunfire continuing though varying in intensity.”

The spokesman urged the mediators of the Sharm el‑Sheikh ceasefire agreement to take serious measures to halt Israel’s violations and compel it to honor its commitments.

On Saturday morning, two brothers—both children—were killed in an Israeli airstrike east of Khan Yunis, as Israeli forces pressed on with attacks and other breaches of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha