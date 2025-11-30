Hamas: Israeli killing of two Gaza kids proves genocide is still ongoing

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem stated that the Israeli occupation army continued its assaults on the Gaza Strip today, killing two children and launching heavy attacks by land, sea, and air.

Qasem emphasized in a Saturday statement that “the criminal occupation’s deliberate killing of two children this morning once again proves that the genocidal war against Gaza’s people is ongoing, with gunfire continuing though varying in intensity.”

The spokesman urged the mediators of the Sharm el‑Sheikh ceasefire agreement to take serious measures to halt Israel’s violations and compel it to honor its commitments.

On Saturday morning, two brothers—both children—were killed in an Israeli airstrike east of Khan Yunis, as Israeli forces pressed on with attacks and other breaches of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

/129