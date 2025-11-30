UNICEF warns Gaza children face deadly malnutrition and winter diseases

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Saturday that the spread of malnutrition, combined with the onset of winter, poses a grave and life‑threatening risk to children in the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, UNICEF said that harsh winter conditions are fueling disease outbreaks and significantly raising the risk of death among Gaza’s most vulnerable children. The agency reported that screenings revealed nearly 9,300 children under five suffering from acute malnutrition in October alone.

The organization called on all parties to open every crossing into Gaza and ensure the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid through all possible supply routes.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, backed by the United States and Europe, has waged a genocidal war in Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, destruction, displacement, and widespread detentions, defying international appeals and repeated orders from the International Court of Justice to stop.

This genocide has left more than 239,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, famine has claimed many lives—especially children—and much of Gaza’s urban landscape has been reduced to rubble.

/129