Mourning processions commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima in Karbala (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The mourning processions continue, in coordination with the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Bodies, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) according to the third narration, at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The holy city of Karbala witnessed the arrival of mourning processions from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate this sorrowful occasion.

The processions began with mourning marches that traversed the streets of the holy city to offer condolences to Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on the martyrdom anniversary of the Siddiqah Taherah (peace be upon her).

In turn, the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Bodies has prepared a comprehensive plan aimed at facilitating the commemoration of this occasion, which includes deploying a number of its staff along the procession routes, as well as welcoming the mourners and facilitating their entry to the holy shrines.



