Al-Abbas Holy Shrine continues to hold mourning ceremony on martyrdom of Lady Fatima (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Speaking of Hussayni Preaching Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to hold mourning councils commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the third narration in the holy courtyard.

The council witnessed the presence of a number of servants of the holy shrine and a group of mourning visitors, in an atmosphere filled with sorrow and grief for the tragedy of the Lady of the Women of the Worlds (peace be upon her).

The gathering included a lecture by Sheikh Nour al-Din al-Waeli, in which he spoke about the life of Lady Fatima (peace be upon her), her stances, and her sacrifices in support of the Mohammadian message, along with the recitation of elegies.

Al-Waeli said: "The gatherings continue for the third consecutive night, and tonight's gathering focused on the possible knowledge about Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) according to the hadiths and narrations of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)."

The Public Speaking Division for Hussayni Preaching is keen on holding mourning councils to revive the memory of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and to spread their knowledge and virtues.



