Installation of Imam al-Jawad Door Begins at Al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grids and Doors Manufacturing Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has started installing the door of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him) in the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas’s (peace be upon him) shrine.

Mr. Nadhem Al-Gharabi, head of the department, stated: “Our staff began the installation of the door of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him) after conducting a thorough inspection of all its wooden parts before placing it in the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas’s (peace be upon him) shrine.”

He explained: “The installation was carried out by skilled Iraqi craftsmen in the department. The door has precise technical specifications, measuring 3.82 meters in height, 3.30 meters in width, and 31 centimeters in thickness. The surrounding frame measures 4.11 meters in length and 3.87 meters in width.”

These efforts are part of the department’s continuous work to preserve Islamic heritage and safeguard the historical landmarks of the holy shrine.

