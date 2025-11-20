Israeli Knesset Advances Bill to Restrict UNRWA Services

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, the Israeli Knesset approved in its first reading a government bill amending the law on suspending UNRWA activities, with 28 members voting in favor and 8 against. The bill has now been referred to the relevant Knesset committee for further review.

The amendment stipulates that water and electricity providers will be prohibited from supplying any property registered under UNRWA as the consumer. It also grants the state authority to seize lands registered with the Israel Land Authority that are currently used by UNRWA.

This amendment follows a previous Knesset law that banned any form of connection between state authorities and UNRWA, which had sparked debate over whether water and electricity services were included in this definition of “connection.”

The new bill clarifies that the prohibition extends to essential services, including the supply of water and electricity to UNRWA properties, and authorizes the state to confiscate properties used by the agency, particularly in occupied Jerusalem.

The proposed legislation is viewed as part of Israel’s broader efforts to weaken UNRWA’s role and diminish the Palestinian refugee issue.

