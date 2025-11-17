WHO: Over 900 Palestinians Die Awaiting Medical Evacuation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that more than 900 Palestinians, including children, have died in Gaza while waiting for urgent medical evacuation.

Speaking recently from Geneva, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus stated that around 16,500 patients, including 4,000 children, remain in critical need of transfer to hospitals outside the Strip.

Ghebreyesus cautioned that each day of delay is “a death sentence for the most vulnerable,” as Gaza continues to be sealed off from the outside world despite the declared ceasefire.

In a related development, Palestinian media reported on Sunday that the Israeli occupation authority (IOA) plans to deport Palestinian patients from Gaza who are currently receiving treatment in Jerusalem hospitals, along with their companions and children born in the city, to an undisclosed location on Monday.

The decision affects patients still at al-Makassed Hospital, Augusta Victoria Hospital, and nearby hotels.

Their deportation is scheduled for 5:00 a.m. tomorrow and will be conducted using buses escorted by military vehicles.

Palestinian sources expressed grave concern over the safety of these patients and the conditions of their transfer, urging immediate intervention by human rights organizations, the Red Cross, and relevant Palestinian authorities.

They called for urgent measures to protect the patients, children, and their companions from potential risks.

/129