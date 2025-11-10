Sayed Al-Safi Welcomes Finnish Expertise to Advance Educational Mission (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, reaffirmed the shrine’s commitment to advancing education and drawing from global expertise.

This affirmation came during His Eminence’s meeting with Mr. Azar Sawiris, CEO of the Finnish consulting firm ADM, where he listened to a presentation on the company’s work.

His Eminence stated, “We welcome successful educational experiences from Finland in all academic fields,” adding, “We are committed to creating an optimal learning environment, enhancing curricula through scientific development, and empowering the educational workforce via international programs and specialized training.”

He further emphasized, “Development is a core objective across all educational and academic institutions affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine,” stressing, “We aim to benefit from global experiences while preserving our identity and safeguarding the values of our Arab Muslim community.”

Mr. Sawiris, for his part, said, “The Finnish team plans to assess Iraq’s educational landscape and offer a vision and action plan for improvement,” expressing, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, which demonstrates both the will and capacity to enhance Iraq’s educational reality.”

He added, “I have reviewed highly professional models at Al-Ameed Educational Group, which rival—if not surpass—those found in Europe and other developed nations in the field of education.”

/129