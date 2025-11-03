Iran Marks 13 Aban with Strong Critique of U.S. Hostility

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Central Committee for the Commemoration of 13 Aban stated that U.S. hostility toward Iran remains deeply rooted, even when Iran engages in dialogue to resolve issues.

As a sovereign nation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently demonstrated its commitment to diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts. However, Western powers, driven by arrogance, refuse to accept Iran’s independence.

The origins of U.S.-Iran tensions date back to the 1953 coup that overthrew Iran’s legitimate government—long before the 1979 embassy takeover. Despite numerous rounds of negotiations in recent years, Washington continues its aggressive stance, most recently in June through actions by its Zionist proxy.

This enmity is not a recent development but a persistent pattern spanning seven decades, characterized by interventions, sanctions, and coercive diplomacy aimed at weakening Iran’s sovereignty.

Mostafa Rostami emphasized that America has committed countless offenses against Iran, including support for separatist movements, backing Saddam Hussein’s war, aiding terrorist groups like the MKO, imposing sanctions, and applying international pressure.

He added that even during negotiations, American officials admitted the talks were a façade, with military plans in place for two decades—revealing the deceptive nature of their engagement.

Rostami concluded that these interactions, including talks with Iranian officials, were part of a broader strategy to mislead and destabilize Iran, exposing the true face of American hostility.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, uncovering extensive espionage documents. Since then, the embassy has been known as the “Den of Espionage.”

