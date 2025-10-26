Catherine Connolly Wins Irish Presidency with Pro-Palestinian Platform

AhlulBayt News Agency: Catherine Connolly, the left-wing candidate known for her strong support of the Palestinian cause, has won Ireland’s presidential election.

Following the release of the initial vote count, which showed a clear lead for Connolly, Heather Humphreys of the right-wing Fine Gael party conceded defeat on Saturday evening.

With two-thirds of the votes counted, Connolly secured 64% of the total, confirming her decisive victory in the presidential race.

At age 68, Connolly garnered widespread support from young Irish voters. Her foreign policy stance is notably pro-Palestinian, and she is a vocal critic of both the European Union and the United States.

