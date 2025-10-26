Iraqi Religious Council Chief: The Next Battle Will End with the Fall of the Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Religious Council Chief, Sheikh Al-Nasiri, stated that Israel’s long-standing objective of defeating the resistance and forcibly displacing Gaza’s population has failed. He described the acceptance of the ceasefire as a sign of Israel’s retreat and a testament to Palestinian resilience.

“The Zionists may have besieged Gaza,” he said, “but the world, thanks to the blood and resilience of its people, has now encircled the Zionist regime.”

Al-Nasiri emphasized that recent achievements are the result of sacrifice and perseverance, expressing hope for a brighter future following the complete liberation of Palestine.

He criticized the two-state solution as insufficient, asserting that the only viable path forward is the establishment of a unified Palestinian state across all occupied territories.

Commenting on the origins of the ceasefire proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump, al-Nasiri attributed it to growing global pressure against Western hostility and double standards.

“Free nations around the world have risen in defense of Palestine,” he said. “This ceasefire is just the beginning—we are on the verge of a greater victory.”

Al-Nasiri strongly rejected claims by some Arab governments portraying Trump as a regional savior, calling such narratives baseless and driven by regimes that have normalized relations with Israel.

“Trump and Netanyahu are the global leaders of terrorism,” he asserted. “There is no doubt about this. Those who promote them are betraying the Islamic Ummah.”

Reflecting on the recent twelve-day conflict involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran, al-Nasiri praised Iran’s resilience and leadership, stating that the outcome demonstrated the Islamic Republic’s strength and strategic depth.

“Iran’s victory proved to the world that the next battle will end with the collapse of the Zionist regime,” he concluded.

/129