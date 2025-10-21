2,000 amputees, 5,000 cancer patients urgently need treatment abroad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, has issued an urgent appeal on behalf of amputees and cancer patients, urging the international community and global institutions to take immediate action to save lives.

In his press statements, Dr. Abu Salmiya confirmed that nearly 2,000 amputees and more than 5,000 cancer patients are in critical need of medical treatment abroad.

He stated that evacuation lists have already been prepared, expressing deep frustration over the ongoing closure of border crossings, which continues to threaten the lives of vulnerable patients.

Earlier, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from Israel’s military aggression has reached 68,216 martyrs, with 170,361 others injured since October 7, 2023.

