Gaza hospitals receive 25 martyrs and 35 injured in past 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over the past 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received at least 25 martyrs, including 16 whose bodies were recovered from various locations, along with 35 individuals suffering from different injuries, according to a statement by Gaza’s health ministry on Wednesday morning.

The ministry reported that these new fatalities have raised the overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza—launched on October 7, 2023—to 67,938 martyrs.

It also confirmed that the total number of wounded individuals has climbed to 170,169.

Additionally, the ministry received 45 unidentified bodies that had been held by the Israeli occupation forces. These bodies have not yet been included in the official death toll.

Meanwhile, search operations continue to locate and recover the bodies of additional martyrs still missing in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

