Iran allocates Umrah quotas to top Quran memorizers

AhlulBayt News Agency: A number of Umrah pilgrimage quotas have been allocated to distinguished Quran memorizers, according to Iran’s Secretariat of the National Quran Memorization Plan.

The announcement was made following coordination with the Office of the Leader’s representative in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs. Umrah, a non-mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca that can be performed year-round, holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims.

Quran memorization, known as hifz, is a revered tradition in Islamic scholarship. In Iran, national exams are held to honor individuals who have memorized the entire Quran.

“The priority for this quota, as decided by the National Quran Memorization Committee, will go to the top memorizers from the 20 rounds of specialized Quran memorization exams held over the past two decades,” the official stated.

These exams have been organized by the National Quran Memorization Secretariat under the Dar al-Quran al-Karim Organization.

The official added that if any of the selected candidates decline the opportunity, “others will be chosen as replacements, either from the waiting list or from active participants who are still in the process of memorizing the Quran.”

He emphasized that the number of qualified Quran memorizers deserving of this spiritual journey is much higher. “We hope that in the near future, the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization will allocate additional quotas,” he said.

