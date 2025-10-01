Five Iranian researchers from Royan Institute among world’s top 2%

AhlulBayt News Agency: Five researchers from Iran’s Royan Institute have been named among the top 2% of most-cited scientists globally in a list published by Stanford University.

The top 2% of scientists in the world list, introduced by Stanford University, is a prestigious scientific annual ranking that identifies and introduces the most influential researchers in various subject areas.

The five acclaimed researchers from the Royan Institute in 2025 are Hossein Baharvand, Mohammad Hossein Nasr-Esfahani, Mohammad Reza Baghban Eslaminejad, Reza Omani Samani, and Hamed Daemi.

All five distinguished scientists are specialized in the fields of Clinical Medicine and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.

According to the Stanford list, Nasr-Esfahani, with 36 years of publishing experience, is the most experienced researcher at the Royan Institute.

Royan Institute is a renowned center committed to multidisciplinary, campus-wide integration and collaboration of academic and medical personnel for understanding male and female infertility, embryo development, stem cell biology, and biotechnology.

The Institute provides comprehensive services for infertility treatment, regenerative medicine and cell therapy, production of recombinant proteins, and development of biological products.



