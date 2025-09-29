Service Affairs Department lays carpets in surroundings of al-Abbas shrine as a service to visitors

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide its various services to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), including laying carpets around the holy shrine daily.

The head of the storage unit in the department, Mr. Tarek Abdul-Ridha, said that the department's staff daily lays out hundreds of pieces of carpet around the holy shrine to make it suitable for visitors to rest.

He added that the carpeting work also includes preparing the Qibla gate for the holy shrine to hold congregational prayers, noting that larger quantities of carpet pieces are allocated on Ziyarat days and Friday eves.

The Service Affairs Department is keen on preparing places for visitors to rest and providing a suitable atmosphere for them to perform the Ziyarat rituals with ease and comfort.



