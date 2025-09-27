47 Palestinians martyred, 142 injured in Israeli aggression on Gaza within 24 hours

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Friday morning that 47 martyrs and 142 new injuries arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours due to Israeli aggression.

In its daily statement, the ministry reported that 5 martyrs and 33 injuries resulted from the targeting of aid seekers during the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of martyrs seeking sustenance who reached hospitals to 2,543, with more than 18,614 injuries.

It also noted that the total number of martyrs and injuries since March 18, 2025, has reached 12,956 martyrs and 55,477 injuries.

The overall toll of Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 65,549 martyrs and 167,518 injuries.

The ministry added that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.





