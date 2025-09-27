PHRI Warns of Critical Condition of Gaza Hospital Director in Israeli Jail

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli human rights organization has reported that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, is in a “serious and alarming” condition while being held in Israeli detention since December 2024.

In a series of posts on X, Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) stated that their recent visit to Abu Safiya revealed disturbing details about his health and treatment in prison.

According to PHRI, Abu Safiya has lost around 25 kilograms, suffers from severe scabies and heart issues, and has not received any medical care. He has not been brought before a judge or informed of the charges against him since March.

The report added that Israel’s prison authorities ignored his request for medical examination despite his deteriorating condition.

PHRI cited Abu Safiya’s testimony, stating that detainees face violence during frequent cell searches and are given minimal food.

Many prisoners have experienced significant weight loss and have been forced to wear dirty clothes for extended periods.

The group shared a post on September 25, 2025, describing the visit and highlighting the dire situation of Dr. Abu Safiya.

PHRI previously documented the arbitrary detention of over 100 Gazan medical workers six months ago.

The organization emphasized that all detainees are being held without charge, some for over a year, violating due process and the right to health for Gaza’s population.

PHRI called for the immediate release of all Palestinian healthcare workers detained unlawfully by Israel.

They urged the international community to take action to protect the freedom, dignity, and service capacity of these medical professionals.

