Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen’s capital Sanaa

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes against several locations in the capital city of Sanaa on Thursday evening.

According to Al-Masirah, multiple areas within the city were targeted, though initial coverage did not specify the extent of the damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 14 claimed that the strikes targeted Yemeni officials, government institutions, and weapons depots.

No official statement has yet been issued by Yemeni authorities regarding the attacks, and further details about the scale and consequences of the strikes are still awaited.