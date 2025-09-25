Israeli warplanes hit family home in central Gaza, killing 11 civilians

A family home in the az-Zawayda area of central Gaza hit by Israeli warplanes has left 11 civilians killed.

In a new brutal action, the Israeli regime targeted a family home in the az-Zawayda area, central Gaza, the Palestinian news agency Shehab reported Thursday.

Some of the bodies of the 11 victims, including children sheltering there, are still buried under the rubble.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime has conducted a genocidal war, resulting in over 65,000 deaths and more than 165,000 injuries, with a significant number of casualties being women and children.