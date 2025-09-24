Fanatic Jewish settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque while singing and clapping on Jewish new year

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scores of Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police officers, and engaged in provocative behavior including collective clapping and singing as they roamed the courtyards of the holy site.

مستوطنون يؤدون رقصات وأغانٍ استفزازية خلال اقتحامهم المسجد الأقصى المبارك صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/sOhQYXx8F0 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 23, 2025

According to Palestinian sources in occupied Jerusalem, the raid coincided with the first day of the so-called Jewish New Year. Among the participants was far-right former Knesset member Yehuda Glick, who entered al-Aqsa dressed in traditional Torah garb, escorted by police officers.

Extremist Temple groups routinely exploit Jewish holidays and religious occasions to escalate incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. These groups aim to impose Talmudic rituals inside the site while Israeli occupation authorities intensify security restrictions on Palestinians in and around the Old City, severely limiting worshippers’ access.

Settler movements have been mobilizing large numbers of settlers in recent years in a push to set “records” for incursions into the Mosque, a tactic Palestinians warn is part of a systematic attempt to Judaize the compound and erode its Islamic identity.

This push forms part of a wider strategy to alter the historical and religious character of Jerusalem, undermine Islamic sovereignty over al-Aqsa, and pave the way for further encroachments on its sacred status.

The Mosque witnesses near-daily raids by settlers, except on Fridays and Saturdays. These incursions take place in groups during morning and afternoon hours, always under police protection, in what Palestinians say is a deliberate attempt to impose temporal and spatial division at the holy site.