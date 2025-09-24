Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 65,000 as Israeli Attacks Continue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 38 civilians and treated 190 others with various injuries resulting from Israeli attacks, according to a statement by Gaza’s health ministry on Tuesday morning.

Since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025, a total of 12,823 people have been killed and 54,944 others injured, the ministry reported.

The latest fatalities have raised the overall death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 65,382 martyrs, including 2,526 aid seekers.

The health ministry also noted that the total number of wounded has surged to 166,985 individuals, including 18,511 aid seekers.

Meanwhile, recovery efforts are ongoing to locate and retrieve the bodies of additional martyrs still missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

