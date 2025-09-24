  1. Home
Palestinian Youth Martyred by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

24 September 2025 - 13:51
News ID: 1730770
Source: Palestine Info
AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire on him in Anzah village, located south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The martyr was identified as 24-year-old Ahmed Barahma, who sustained a critical gunshot wound to his back. Despite the efforts of medical teams, his life could not be saved.

Earlier in the morning, IOF forces stormed several villages and towns across Jenin province, conducting raids on homes, including the residence of Ya’bad town mayor Amjad Atatira.

In eastern Ramallah, Israeli forces raided dozens of homes in Turmus Ayya town, smashing doors and confiscating more than 20 vehicles during the operation.

