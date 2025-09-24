Islamic Response to Unjust Sanctions: A Qur’anic and Prophetic Perspective

AhlulBayt News Agency: Citing Qur’anic verses, Amiri emphasized that remaining passive toward injustice is not permissible in Islam. He referenced Surah Hud (11:113), warning against inclining toward oppressors, and Surah Al-Imran (3:103), which urges believers to hold firmly to the rope of Allah and avoid division.

He highlighted the Prophet Muhammad’s unwavering stance against external threats, particularly during the economic blockade of Sha’ab Abi Talib. Despite years of hardship, the Prophet and his companions overcame the sanctions through unity, patience, and trust in divine promise.



Amiri recalled the Prophet’s declaration: “Even if they placed the sun in my right hand and the moon in my left, I would not abandon this cause,” underscoring the necessity of perseverance in the path of truth despite global pressure.



He urged the Islamic Ummah to respond actively to unjust sanctions, warning that silence amounts to submission. He advocated for internal unity, strategic media engagement, lawful international mechanisms, and spiritual resilience as tools of resistance.



Concluding with Surah Muhammad (47:7), Amiri affirmed that divine support is contingent upon believers’ commitment to justice. He stressed that, according to Islamic teachings, the Ummah must expose oppressive powers and defend the rights of Muslim nations—just as the Prophet and his companions did in the face of tyranny.



