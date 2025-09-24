  1. Home
Israeli Settlers Kill Palestinian Youth in Al-Mughayyir

24 September 2025 - 08:37
A deadly assault occurred in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, where Israeli settlers—backed by occupation forces—opened fire on Palestinian civilians. The attack resulted in the death of 20-year-old Saeed Murad Naasan and left five others injured, one critically.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday evening, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of 20-year-old Saeed Murad Naasan, who was fatally shot by Israeli settlers in the village of Al-Mughayyir, located northeast of Ramallah.

Local sources reported that at least five Palestinian civilians sustained injuries—one of them critically—during an attack carried out by Israeli settlers and occupation forces targeting the village.

According to Ameen Abu Alia, head of the village council in Al-Mughayyir, settlers—accompanied by Israeli forces—stormed a public park in the southeastern part of the village and opened fire on civilians. Five individuals were wounded, including one who was shot in the chest and later succumbed to his injuries.

