Israeli Officer Killed in Gaza City Offensive

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli officer was reported killed during clashes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to Kan Hebrew Channel, which cited a statement from the Israeli occupation military. This incident marks the first reported fatality in the renewed offensive on Gaza City that began last week.

The officer has been named as Major Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, who served as a company commander in the 77th Battalion of the Israeli army’s 7th Armored Brigade.

According to the military’s account, Bozaglo was killed when a Hamas fighter launched a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at a tank, resulting in his death and marking him as the first casualty in the latest assault on Gaza City.

/129