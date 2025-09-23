Human Rights Activist Vows Legal Action Against Harassment by Saudi Coalition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eman Homaid, a human rights advocate and recipient of the prestigious French Marianne Award, has publicly accused a media personality affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition of orchestrating a “blackmail campaign” against her.

In a statement posted on the social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday evening, Homaid—who leads the ‘Insaaf Center,’ reportedly funded by the U.S. embassy and European Union nations—claimed she is being targeted by Faris Al-Sulaihi in what she described as a “vile and cheap” campaign of harassment.

She alleged that Al-Sulaihi frequently approaches her at conferences and forums under the guise of friendliness, while secretly harboring malicious intentions. Homaid added that he continues to send her private messages with questionable motives, amounting to persistent stalking.

Homaid recounted that three years ago, Al-Sulaihi defamed her through degrading social media posts. Although he later sought forgiveness with feeble excuses, she claims he resumed his behavior with greater boldness, employing fake accounts and tactics that defy ethical and moral standards.

She emphasized that such behavior exposes the hypocrisy of individuals who present themselves as virtuous patriots, yet engage in disgraceful conduct while falsely waving the banners of morality and nationalism.

Homaid concluded by announcing her intention to pursue legal action against Al-Sulaihi and anyone complicit in what she termed “blatant blackmail,” vowing to put an end to the harassment through judicial means.

