Extremist settlers seize Palestinian home in al-Khalil’s Old City

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday evening, a group of Jewish settlers forcibly took over a Palestinian home in the Old City of al-Khalil, located in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that dozens of armed settlers seized a room and its surrounding area in the Jabari neighborhood. The property belongs to Palestinian citizen Aka Abdul-Majid al-Jabari. The settlers raised Israeli flags over the home.

Earlier this month, settlers—backed by Israeli occupation forces—also seized another house belonging to the Nasr family, located next to the old municipality building in al-Khalil.

As Israel continues its war on the Gaza Strip, attacks by the Israeli army and settlers have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including in Occupied Jerusalem. According to Palestinian statistics, since October 2023, at least 1,018 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 7,000 wounded, and over 18,500 arrested in the West Bank.



