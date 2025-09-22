Isfahan to Host Final Round of Iran’s Nat’l Quranic Festival for Students

AhlulBayt News Agency: The final stage of Iran’s 39th National Quran and Etrat Festival for University Students will be held in the central city of Isfahan.

Alireza Zare Shahrabadi, the director general of the propagation and religious affairs department at the office of the Leader’s Representative at the Islamic Azad University said that the Isfahan branch of the Islamic Azad University will host the finals from November 6 to 9.

He said that the secretariat of the festival is located in the central organization of the Islamic Azad University in Tehran, but the executive secretariat of the event has been set up at the Isfahan branch.

Coinciding with the competition, the Leader’s Representative Office is reviewing the regulations for the Quran competitions for academics, he further noted.

Zare Shahrabadi added that these regulations would be ready to be used in the 40th National Quran and Etrat Festival for Students, which will be hosted by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

The festival is annually organized by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology with the aim of promoting the Quranic teachings among university students.



