Iranian mRNA vaccine uses AI for personalized cancer treatment

AhlulBayt News Agency: A major breakthrough in cancer treatment has been announced by Dr. Mohammad Hossein Yazdi, Associate Professor at Tehran University of Medical Sciences. He revealed the development of a personalized, smart vaccine designed to combat lung cancer, one of the world’s deadliest diseases.

Dr. Yazdi, who also heads the Biotechnology Research Center at the university, explained that the vaccine utilizes mRNA technology combined with AI-driven predictive algorithms. This allows the vaccine to be tailored precisely to each patient’s tumor genetics.

He noted that this innovative method can dramatically reduce the time needed for research and development, potentially revolutionizing both treatment and prevention strategies for lung cancer.

One of the vaccine’s key advantages is its predictive accuracy. Unlike conventional vaccines that rely on trial and error, this smart vaccine uses genetic data and AI to identify the best candidate before clinical trials, cutting development time by up to 90%.

Dr. Yazdi emphasized that the vaccine’s personalization not only aids in treating existing patients but also offers preventive benefits for those at risk. This positions the vaccine as a pioneering tool in precision medicine, with the potential to transform lung cancer care.



