Masjid an-Nabawi cleaning staff receive new uniforms for better visibility

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cleaning teams at Masjid an-Nabawi have recently adopted new uniforms featuring beige and navy colors, along with visible “Housekeeping” labels. This replaces the previous single-color outfits worn by staff.

The change, introduced about a month ago, aims to enhance public recognition of the personnel responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the Prophet’s Mosque.

Two months earlier, similar uniform updates were made for employees in the Zamzam water distribution department, as part of a broader effort to standardize and professionalize service roles within the sacred sites.

The beige uniform design offers a respectful and easily distinguishable look, helping worshipers identify cleaning staff more clearly.



