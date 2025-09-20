Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon, marking another violation of the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024.

The attacks on Thursday followed evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military to residents of Meiss al-Jabal, Kfar Tibnit, and Debbin in Lebanon’s Nabatieh province.

The Lebanese army condemned the ongoing Israeli breaches, stating that over 4,500 violations have occurred since the ceasefire agreement was enacted.

In its statement, the army said the strikes hit villages and populated areas, causing civilian casualties and contradicting Israel’s claims that the targets were Hezbollah-related.

“These repeated violations—including land, sea, and air incursions, attacks on border residents with incendiary weapons, and home demolitions—are obstructing our operations in southern Lebanon,” the statement read.

The army warned that continued Israeli aggression could disrupt its planned deployments south of the Litani River.

On Wednesday night, two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in eastern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, the fatalities occurred when an Israeli aircraft targeted a car in the city of Baalbek.

