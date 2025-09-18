2 killed in Israeli drone attack on vehicle in Lebanon

Local Lebanese media reported the martyrdom of two Lebanese citizens in a drone attack by the Zionist Israeli regime on a car in Baalbek, located in the east of the country.

An Israeli drone attack targeted a car in Baalbek, east of Lebanon, leaving casualties, Al-Manar reporter said on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, media reported that the drone targeted a vehicle and martyred two Lebanese.

The Israeli regime's military had not commented on the aggression by the time this report was being published.