Israel deploys explosive troop carriers to Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army has intensified its use of explosive-laden troop carriers and armored vehicles to demolish buildings and forcibly displace nearly one million Palestinians from Gaza City in preparation for its occupation.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the army deployed explosive armored personnel carriers into Gaza overnight and on Tuesday, aiming to destroy infrastructure ahead of a broader ground invasion into the city’s outskirts.

The report described these carriers as “old, disabled M113 armored vehicles filled with tons of explosives,” which are remotely controlled and driven deep into targeted zones.

Residents of eastern Gaza City report hearing loud explosions nightly as these explosive carriers are detonated.

The Israeli occupation forces are also using psychological warfare to instill fear among Palestinians, aiming to reduce Gaza City’s population by forcing residents to flee before the anticipated ground assault.

This escalation coincides with a violent IOF attack on Gaza City, where Palestinians endured a bloody night that left 35 dead and many others injured or missing under intense aerial and artillery bombardment. Explosive-laden robots were also deployed to destroy homes in the city’s northwest.

On Tuesday, Israeli Army Minister Yisrael Katz boasted about the intensifying genocide in Gaza, posting on “X” that “Gaza is burning, and the army strikes with an iron fist.”

In a sign of escalating operations, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced that “the occupation of Gaza City will be carried out in phases,” supported by heavy firepower.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed by the United States—has committed acts of genocide in Gaza, including mass killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, while ignoring international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

The genocide has resulted in 64,905 Palestinian deaths, 164,926 injuries, and famine that claimed the lives of 428 people, including 146 children.

