Israeli criminal regime kills three more journalists in Gaza, death toll rises to 251

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinian journalists, raising the total number of media workers killed in Gaza since the start of the genocide to 251, according to the Gaza Government Media Office (GMO).

Among the victims was journalist Mohammed Al-Kwaifi, who was killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a makeshift tent his family had placed on the roof of their home in Gaza City’s Al-Nasr neighborhood.

Al-Kwaifi had previously lost his wife and children in an earlier Israeli attack on his apartment, yet continued documenting the suffering of Gaza’s civilians until his final day.

The other two journalists killed were Ayman Haneyya, a cameraman and broadcast engineer with Al-Manara Media Agency, and Iman Al-Zamli, a reporter with Palestine News Network.

The GMO condemned the killings as part of a systematic campaign by the Israeli occupation to eliminate Palestinian journalists and dismantle local media infrastructure. It called on international press organizations to hold Israel accountable.

The statement accused Israel, backed by the US, UK, Germany, and France, of full responsibility for the crimes and urged global action to stop the genocide and prosecute Israeli officials.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza—militarily and politically supported by the US—has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children. With 251 journalists confirmed dead, rights groups warn Israel is targeting the press to silence coverage of its actions.

